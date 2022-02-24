Watch
Hidden Treasures: Pearl Necklace

Christian Schaffer
Posted at 8:12 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 08:36:50-05

MARYLAND — The Maryland Comptroller's office has $2-billion worth of stocks, bonds, savings accounts, security deposits, insurance payments - and the contents of a lot of safe deposit boxes – including this week’s Hidden Treasure:

It’s a pearl "statement" necklace - not much information on this one. It does come with a nice pink cloth case as well.

The appraisal came back at $150.

If you think you know who that belongs to, CLICK HERE to go to the comptroller's "Unclaimed Property" page. Then you can enter your name or the name of a relative.

There is no statute of limitations; if you can prove that you're the rightful owner, you will get the item- or at least the money that it sold for, regardless of how long the item has been unclaimed.

