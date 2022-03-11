Watch
Hidden Treasures: Mexican gold coins appraised at $1,700

Posted at 7:26 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 19:26:51-05

The state of Maryland holds billions of dollars worth of unclaimed property, and the state is required by law to try to get all of it back to its rightful owners.

We've been talking about that eBay page run by the Maryland Office of the Comptroller, where they sell property that's been recovered from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

So you might be thinking, how often does this actually happen?

Well, about 20 items get sold, every week through eBay by the Comptroller's office.

Let's go inside the vault so we can try to get more stuff back to you before it gets to eBay.

This morning it's gold coins! These are Mexican "Dos pesos" gold coins.

They're all from 1945.

A lot of actual gold was used in the minting of this particular coin that year, so they're very collectible.

It's 20 coins, appraised at $1700, so about $85 per coin; of course depending on the price of gold at any time.

If you have any idea who those coins might belong to, click here.

