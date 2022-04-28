Watch
Hidden Treasures: Gold Cross and Chain

Christian Schaffer
Posted at 9:07 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 09:07:05-04

BALTIMORE — This week’s Hidden Treasure is one of the most valuable that’s been featured so far.

It is a thick gold cross, on a thick gold chain.

Someone left it in a safe deposit box that wound up being abandoned. After three years banks turn unclaimed property like the chain, over to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller. By law the comptroller has to try to get it back to its original owner.

This chain and cross is not gold plated; it is solid, 14-karat gold.

As part of the unclaimed property process, the comptroller has to get every item appraised. The appraisal for the cross and chain came back at $2,300.

