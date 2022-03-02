Watch
Hidden Treasures: Cigarette Case

Christian Schaffer
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 02, 2022
MARYLAND — We are going back in time - to the Roaring 20's - for this week's Hidden Treasure.

It’s a solid gold cigarette case - just pull it out of your tuxedo jacket and you’ll travel back to the Jazz Age.

Inside the case there is an inscription, which reads:

"Lester C. Anderson … Chicago … December Third Nineteen Hundred Nineteen”

Someone had the case in a bank's safe deposit box here in Maryland, and the box was abandoned. After three years it made its way to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller, where it sits right now - waiting for its next trip back in time.

The case has been appraised at $3,100

CLICK HERE to start the process of claiming it.

