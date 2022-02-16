Hidden Treasures: Canadian Olympic Coins

MARYLAND — This week’s Hidden Treasure is from a Winter Olympic games more than three decades ago.

The 1988 Winter Olympics were held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

That was the last Olympics that included a divided Germany – and the East German figure skater Katarina Witt won gold, defending her gold medal from 1984.

Bonnie Blair won a gold medal and a bronze medal for the United States in speed skating And Jamaica decided to send a bobsled team to Calgary, which would eventually inspire the movie "Cool Runnings."

Inside the vault this week is a set of coins – minted in Canada in honor of the 1988 games.

Queen Elizabeth on the front of each coin; on each one has a different Winter Olympic event on the “tails” side.

They appear to have been left in a bank’s safe-deposit box, which wound up being abandoned.

The Maryland Office of the Comptroller has had the coins appraised; the estimated value is $250.00.