Hidden Treasures: British coins

MARYLAND — Earlier this week, the United Kingdom marked 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. She has now served longer than any other monarch in British history.

Celebrations of the “Platinum Jubilee” are planned for at least the next several months.

Here in Maryland, we have a British monarchy-themed Hidden Treasure.

It’s two coins- one is a commemorative coin, minted in 1981 - to celebrate the wedding that year of Queen Elizabeth's son - Prince Charles - to then "Lady" Diana Spencer, who became Princess Diana.

The coin has the likeness of Queen Elizabeth on one side, and Charles and Diana on the other.

The other coin is a 1915 British gold sovereign. That coin once circulated as regular money, worth one British pound.

These days, a lot of people who have gold sovereigns use them as decorations. The one at the Office of the Comptroller is connected to a tiny hanger.

The Comptroller’s office had the two coins appraised; together, the value is $410.

The names Randy and Kim Starcher are associated with the coins, but so far no one has claimed them.