Hidden Treasures: $875 worth of costume jewelry!

Hidden Treasures: Costume Jewelry!
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:34:04-04

BALTIMORE — This weeks hidden treasure is a fun one for any jewelry lover!

Well inside the vault, we've got costume jewelry! Six necklaces, three bracelets and a ring!

All of it left behind in a bank's safe deposit box at least three years ago and probably much longer.

If a box is abandoned for three years, the contents get turned over to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller.

The jewelry was appraised at $875.

If you have any idea who that chain might belong to click here.

As always, the Maryland Office of the Comptroller gets a value estimate for every item that comes in. There are 10's of thousands of them, many of the them are found in banks' safe-deposit boxes.

