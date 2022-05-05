Hidden Treasures: $875 worth of costume jewelry!

BALTIMORE — This weeks hidden treasure is a fun one for any jewelry lover!
Well inside the vault, we've got costume jewelry! Six necklaces, three bracelets and a ring!
All of it left behind in a bank's safe deposit box at least three years ago and probably much longer.
If a box is abandoned for three years, the contents get turned over to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller.
The jewelry was appraised at $875.
If you have any idea who that chain might belong to click here.
As always, the Maryland Office of the Comptroller gets a value estimate for every item that comes in. There are 10's of thousands of them, many of the them are found in banks' safe-deposit boxes.