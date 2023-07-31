Henrietta Lacks' family continues to fight for justice

BALTIMORE — There's a new development in the Henrietta Lacks case. A settlement conference is set for 10 a.m. Monday.

The Lacks family filed a lawsuit against a bio tech company, claiming they are profiting off the use of her cells.

The company the family is suing is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The family claims the company unjustly profited off of the use of her cells.

Lacks was an African American woman and a mother of five.

In 1951, she went to Johns Hopkins to be treated for cervical cancer.

While she was being treated at the hospital, doctors removed some of her cells without her permission.

Those cells are known as HeLa cells.

Even though she passed away in 1951, her cells continued to be used for medical breakthroughs.

Her cells were used to help develop the polio vaccine and treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS.

The breakthroughs brought by Lacks cells went decades without many in the public knowing.

The family is hoping to get justice for her cells.

Johns Hopkins says the hospital could have and should have done more to inform Lacks' family about the cells over the last 50 years.

