Harford County to host largest Italian Festival in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY — BEL-AIR, Md. — A new festival celebrating Italian culture has been billed as the largest of its kind in the state. Organizers promise a full weekend and a family-friendly atmosphere for everyone.

They'll have food and retail vendors, carnival rides, a Bocce tournament, cooking and wine demonstrations,

Randall Newsome

along with national and regional music and entertainment.

The Society of American Italian Businessmen, a Maryland-based nonprofit that supports organizations focused on education, family, mental health and more.

The Galbani Maryland Italian Festival plans to welcome thousands to the Harford County Equestrian Center grounds to celebrate all things Italian culture. The Inaugural event

WMAR spoke with three of the organizers who put the event together. Check out their interview with Randall Newsome as they talk about everything from working out the plans to make the festival happen, to their must-have Italian favorites from the food vendors.

Randall Newsome

The Galbani Maryland Italian Festival is happening Friday September 9th through Sunday October 1st.

Tickets start at $10 and the event is free for kids 12 and under.

Get your tickets HERE.