Woman's trip to Towson Royal Farms turns into million dollar dream getaway

BALTIMORE — One woman's trip to a Towson Royal Farms turns into a million dollar dream getaway.

Last week the retired banker stopped at the store along York Road to buy a Maryland Lottery "All About the Cash" scratch-off ticket.

Jackpot! It was worth a million bucks.

She told Lottery officials the plan is to "spoil herself with a dream vacation to Hawaii."

We recently reported on another woman in Chestertown who took home $1 million playing "All About the Cash."

Two more million dollar prizes remain, according to the Lottery.

Meanwhile, not far away in Hagerstown, another lucky lottery player won $2 million from an "Ace of Spades" ticket sold at the Martin’s grocery store on Dual Highway.