Woman, turned CEO, takes 'Afro Unicorn' brand national

WMAR — An entrepreneur, turned CEO, is using her brand to shine a light on little girls everywhere.

When April Showers first came up with Afro Unicorn in 2019, it started with t-shirts and years later more than 20 products that are now featured in major retail stores like Target and Walmart, next to big name toy brands like Marvel and Nickelodeon.

Newsome, Randall

Of all the products, some of the favorites for little girls is the Afro Unicorn doll.

Showers says even though she started small she always knew the brand would be big.

Afro Unicorn

"I said in 2019, when I decided I was moving forward with Afro Unicorn that it would be a household name it would be a worldwide brand," Showers said.

Watch the video to hear more about Showers' journey as a businesswoman in her conversation with Good Morning Maryland's Randall Newsome.

to check out everything you need to know about the Afro Unicorn brand including how she's helping other entrepreneurs chase their dreams


