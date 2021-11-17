Winterfest of Lights opens tomorrow in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, WORCESTER COUNTY — The Winterfest of Lights will kick off the holiday season in Ocean City tomorrow. The award-winning light show takes you through Ocean City's Northside Park and has turned into one of the biggest Christmas displays on the East Coast. This year's walk-thru show will feature hundreds of animated displays, a brand new fifty foot Christmas tree, vendors, and of course, appearances from Santa Claus himself.

"We have probably a million lights this year. There are over a hundred different unique displays, everything from the twelve days of Christmas to Peter Pan. You'll see pneguins riding through the snow, a lot of unique displays," Jessica Waters, Communications Director for the Town of Ocean City said.

The Winterfest of Lights runs through January 1. It is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5:30 to 9:30P.M. Tickets can be purchased online here. Admission costs $5 per person and kids under twelve-years-old are free. Electric scooters and wheelchairs will be available to rent.

