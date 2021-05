HIGHLANDTOWN, BALTIMORE — Mr. Trash Wheel and the Southeast CDC are hosting a tree garden happy hour to beautify Baltimore and help the environment.

They are inviting you to join community leaders in planting one hundred perennials throughout Highlandtown. Participants will meet at 500 S. Highland Avenue.

To sign up for the event, email leanna@waterfrontpartnership.org. Volunteers will receive a 15% discount at nearby Snakehill Tavern following the event.