Volunteer opportunity to help preserve Baltimore's oyster population

Putting baby oysters in Baltimore
Posted at 6:38 AM, Sep 24, 2021
BALTIMORE — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation and The Healthy Harbor Initiative are calling on volunteers to help preserve the oyster population in Baltimore.

Volunteers will be given the opportunity to help put brand new spat, which are baby oysters, into the harbor on Sunday, September 26 and Saturday, October 2. There will be events over the next few months to help clean the oyster cagers and track new oyster growth. Environmentalists hope the effort will give Baltimore's oyster population a big, much needed boast.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event, click here for more information.

