Volun-Teen students seek donations to help take care of horses at The Phoenix Farm and Sanctuary in Fallston

FALLSTON, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen students have organized Hugs For Horses at The Phoenix Farm and Sanctuary in Fallston. Group members are adopting different horses every week to take care over the summer.

The students will be grooming and feeding all 26 horses at the farm. Most horses living at the sanctuary need special medical attention but most importantly they need love and attention that the students are happy to give.

The Hugs For Horses program is collecting donations to help The Phoenix Farm and Sanctuary. It needs items like grooming brushes, food, hay, bedding, etc. Financial contributions are also greatly appreciated.

If you would like to donate to Volun-Teen's Hugs For Horses program or are interested in volunteering at the farm, click here.