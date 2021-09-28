Volun-Teen Leo Club hosts Pink Pumpkin Patch in Bel Air to raise money for breast cancer research

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Volun-Teen Leo Club is hosting its 2nd annual Pink Pumpkin Patch in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It invites you to decorate a pumpkin or vote for your favorite entry on October 31 to support this important cause.

The pink pumpkins will be on display on Halloween at The Armory in Bel Air. There will also be a hot cider bar, bake sale and variety of raffles. Proceeds from the event will be given to The Cancer LifeNet program at The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

If you are interested in decorating a pink pumpkin for the cause, entries must be submitted by October 30. The contest is free to enter. Great prizes are up for grabs for the most popular pumpkins.

For more information on The Pink Pumpkin Patch, click here.