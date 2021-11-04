Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Volun-Teen launches Thanksgiving in a Box fundraiser to help feed low-income families this holiday season

Videos
VolunTeen is making a difference!
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 07:00:05-04

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Volun-Teen Leo Club of Harford County just launched its 3rd annual Thanksgiving in a Box effort. It is the group's latest project to help feed the community this holiday season.

Volun-Teen is collecting non-perishables through Sunday, November 21 and hopes to donate 300 meals to low-income families with kids attending title one schools. It also plans on donating a gift card with each contribution to allow families to purchase a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner.

If you are interested in donating to Volun-Teen's Thanksgiving in a Box effort, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019