Volun-Teen launches Thanksgiving in a Box fundraiser to help feed low-income families this holiday season

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Volun-Teen Leo Club of Harford County just launched its 3rd annual Thanksgiving in a Box effort. It is the group's latest project to help feed the community this holiday season.

Volun-Teen is collecting non-perishables through Sunday, November 21 and hopes to donate 300 meals to low-income families with kids attending title one schools. It also plans on donating a gift card with each contribution to allow families to purchase a turkey for their Thanksgiving dinner.

If you are interested in donating to Volun-Teen's Thanksgiving in a Box effort, click here.