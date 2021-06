BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen is partnering with the Bel Air Lions Den for a summer garden project. It is one of many ways the organizations give back to the community.

Students and the Bel Air Lions have planted a variety of vegetables at the community garden at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Everything they grow will be donated to shelters and churches throughout Harford County.

If you would like to learn more about the community garden or volunteer for the project, click here.