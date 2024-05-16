USA Today rates Royal Farms #1 gas station food in the nation

BALTIMORE — USA Today is out with its 10 Best lists, asking readers to vote on everything from their favorite gas station food stops to ice cream shops.

Maryland businesses appear in several categories.

For example, Baltimore based chain Royal Farms was voted best gas station food.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the title of 'Best Gas Station for Food' from USA Today's 10Best Awards," said Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations Manager at Royal Farms. "This accolade is a testament to the persistent dedication and unwavering commitment of our team members who strive to provide exceptional food and service to our valued customers.”

The locally owned Charmery and Island Creamery, with locations on the Eastern Shore, are each being considered forbest ice cream shops in the country.

Sticking to desserts and sweets, Beiler's Doughnuts which operates a store in Germantown, is currently in the running for best donut shop in the U.S.

Voting remains open in both categories.

After dessert, going for a swim sounds good right?

According to USA Today,Deep Creek Lake is one of the best in the nation to do that.

The publication is also expected to soon release its lists of top drive-in movie theaters, outdoor concert venues, and aquariums, all of which Maryland offers.