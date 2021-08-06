United Way is giving away $500k through its Changemaker Challenge to help strengthen communities

BALTIMORE — The United Way of Central Maryland has launched its regionwide Changemaker Challenge. It is giving away $500,000 in various grants to progressive thinkers and non-profit organizations that make a difference in the community.

"All ideas are welcome and we really mean that. We are particularly looking for ideas that are focused on like advancing equity, stabilizing housing, access to healthy food, ideas around mental health, things related to digital access which was a big big issue this past year. Early childhood, youth education, and of course, how do we sustain a workforce in today's climate," Franklyn Baker, President and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland, said.

If your project idea is selected, you will not only receive funding, but also one-on-one coaching and mentorship. The United Way hopes its Changemaker Challenge will empower individuals and non-profits and make the community stronger.

The Changemaker Challenge is open to residents of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard County, as well as Baltimore City. If you are interested in this opportunity, there is a August 29 deadline to submit an application. For more information, click here.

