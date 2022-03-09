Under Armour Kelly Benefits Shamrock 5k run returns in-person

BALTIMORE — After being virtual for the last two years because of the pandemic, the Under Armour Kelly Benefits Shamrock 5k run is back in-person in Downtown Baltimore.

Registration is open for the race, which is Sunday March 13 at 1 p.m. The course starts at Charles and Mulberry Streets and makes its way down to Power Plant Live! where the post-race party is being held. The $50 race entry fee includes admission to the party, 2 complimentary beers to runners 21 and over, live music and post-race snacks.

The run is not only an excuse to wear every green piece of clothing you own, it's also a fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul. This non-profit works with people who are experiencing homelessness and poverty.

"Every race that we do, we work with a group to give back to the community," said Will Murdoch, the vice president and director of events at Charm City Run. "This being the start of our 20th anniversary with Charm City Run, its a huge focus of ours to push that charitable component and to have people give back."

There is a one-hour time limit on the Shamrock 5k because the St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Baltimore starts at 2 p.m. For details on how to register, click here.