Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgages for families of two fallen heroes

BALTIMORE — Just in time for Memorial Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid in full the mortgages for two Maryland Gold Star Families.

The foundation delivered these payoff notices to the families of Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Jay Burkins and Army Sergeant First Class Jason DiDomenico.

Both men lost their lives to service-related medical issues connected to toxic exposure while serving overseas.

Each year the foundation pays off home mortgages for hundreds of fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans around the country.

“This Memorial Day the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring the memory of the men and women who lost their lives in service to our country. Staff Sergeant Burkins and Sergeant First Class DiDomenico show the cost of serving goes beyond the battlefield. Tunnel to Towers is proud to deliver financial peace of mind to these families as they grieve the loss of these two heroes,” said Frank Siller Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.