Towson High School student plans Tributary Music Festival to support The Chesapeake Bay

Posted at 6:53 AM, Aug 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — A Towson High School student has planned a music festival to help support The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Reed Spaulding has organized The Tributary Festival for September 26 at The Baltimore Museum of Industry.

The Tributary Festival will feature a variety of bands including Modern Nomad, Impressions, Stages All-Access, The Lutherville Rock School, as well as performances by Reed's band, The Adirondacks that he started with his cousin.

The Tributary Festival is free to attend but donations will be given to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation. In addition to live music, food trucks, raffles, games and interactive displays will also be on hand.

To learn more about The Tributary Festival, click here.

