The United Way of Central Maryland is giving away $500k through its Neighborhood Grant Program

BALTIMORE — The United Way of Central Maryland is giving away $500,000 through its Neighborhood Grant Program. The funding will be broken down into multiple grants of up $10,000 to help different non-profits and organizations in the Greater Baltimore area.

"It is core to our mission to improve lives, to build leaders, and to mobilize and make change happen. For us, this is part of what we do everyday, giving leaders platforms and opportunities to make a difference," Franklyn Baker, President and CEO of The United Way of Central Maryland said.

My Sister's Keeper, Youth in Action, and Moms On A Mission are among several of the recipients that The United Way of Central Maryland helped in 2020. If you are interested in applying for this year's Neighborhood Grant Program, click here for more information. Applicants must have an operating budget of under $500,000 to qualify. Applications must be submitted online by November 22.