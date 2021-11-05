Watch
The Shepherd's Staff is collecting new coats for community members in need

Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 05, 2021
WESTMINSTER, Md. — The Shepherd's Staff has launched its annual Call For Coats to help community members in need. It is collecting brand new coats for kids and adults and say the demand is higher than ever.

"We're seeing an increased demand across the board. There are approximately 180 new families in need this year in Carroll County. The normal increase is roughly around 40 some families, so that gives you an idea of the number and increase in need," Brenda Meadows, Executive Director of The Shepherd's Staff said.

If you would like to donate to The Shepherd's Staff coat drive, click here for more information. Donations can be made through an easy to shop Amazon Wishlist or in person at The Shepherd's Staff's office on Carroll Street in Westminster by appointment.

