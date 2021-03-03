The Shepherd's Staff is accepting donations for its annual Easter basket drive to help Carroll County children in need

WESTMINSTER, CARROLL COUNTY — The Shepherd's Staff is holding its annual Easter basket drive to help brighten the holiday for children in need in Carroll County.

The non-profit is collecting completed baskets for children ages infant to teenagers. Individual items such as coloring books, crayons, puzzles, craft kids, bubbles, play dough, small toys, etc. are also being accepted.

Last year, The Shepherd's Staff distributed 675 Easter baskets and it hopes to reach 1,000 donations this year. If you would like to donate an Easter basket, call 410-857-5944 or email info@shepstaff.org to setup a drop off appointment. Donations will be accepted through March 19. Baskets will be distributed to families March 22 through April 2.

For more information on The Shepherd's Staff's Easter drive, go to https://www.shepstaff.org/easter-basket-drive/.