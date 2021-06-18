The R.I.C.H. Foundation seeking donations for its back to school drive for Baltimore students

BALTIMORE — The R.I.C.H. Foundation just launched its back to school drive. The non-profit is collecting new backpacks and supplies through August 10.

Timothy Rich, foundation of the organization, hopes you will consider donating to this very important cause.

"There are a lot of youth out here that don't have necessary supplies to attend school and you get that proper education because they're missing so many things- paper, pencils a binder let alone a bookbag to carry everything in. It's very very important and

I just want to say anyone that can hear my voice we need help and these kids in the community. They need help," Rich said.

The back to school drive is just one of many ways The R.I.C.H. Foundation gives back to the community. It also distributes food and hygiene products to people in need. If you would like to support its back to school drive, click here.