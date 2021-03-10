Menu

The R.I.C.H. Foundation needs passenger van to double donations distributed to Baltimore City community in need

Using social media to make a difference
Posted at 7:35 AM, Mar 10, 2021
2021-03-10

BALTIMORE — Timothy Rich is helping thousands of Baltimore City residents in need through The R.I.C.H. Foundation. He was inspired to create the non-profit after working for Baltimore's Juvenile System.

The R.I.C.H. Foundation uses the power of social media to connect with the community. It's goal is to help at least one person a day but it goes far beyond that. The organization distributes approximately 2,500 meals every month and also donates essential items like coats and hygiene products to people in need.

Timothy Rich says the non-profit can double its reach if it can acquire a passenger van. Right now, the organization is approximately $5,000 short of making this dream a reality.

If you would like to learn more about The R.I.C.H. Foundation, go to https://www.richfoundationhearts.com/ or the Instagram handle: r.i.c.h_foundation.

