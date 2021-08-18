Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

The Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation seeks donations for its 19th annual back to school drive

Videos
GTK: Back to school drive
Posted at 7:45 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 07:45:12-04

BALTIMORE — The Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation is seeking donations for its 19th annual back to school drive. It is collecting everything from bookbags to notebooks, simple pens and pencils to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

The non-profit hopes to distribute 3,000 donations to students in the Baltimore area this year. To sponsor a student and make a donation, click here.

The foundation was created by Preston Mitchum Jr., a former photographer at WMAR-2 News in 2002. In addition to the school drive, Preston also organizes after school and career programs for kids. More information about The Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019