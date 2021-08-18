The Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation seeks donations for its 19th annual back to school drive

BALTIMORE — The Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation is seeking donations for its 19th annual back to school drive. It is collecting everything from bookbags to notebooks, simple pens and pencils to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

The non-profit hopes to distribute 3,000 donations to students in the Baltimore area this year. To sponsor a student and make a donation, click here.

The foundation was created by Preston Mitchum Jr., a former photographer at WMAR-2 News in 2002. In addition to the school drive, Preston also organizes after school and career programs for kids. More information about The Preston Mitchum Jr. Foundation can be found here.