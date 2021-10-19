Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

The Power of the Purse Auction is underway to help support homeless families in Harford County

Videos
Power of the Purse virtual auction
Posted at 7:34 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 07:34:13-04

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford Family House has kicked off its annual Power of the Purse Virtual Auction to help support homeless families with children in Harford County. You can bid on hundreds of new and used designer handbags now through 8P.M. on Halloween.

Many of the purses now available feature fun themes and are stuffed with goodies to help entice bidders to support the cause. All proceeds will be given to The Harford Family House to support its services that are in high demand during the pandemic.

If you are interested in bidding on one of the many designer handbags, click here to browse the auction. To learn more about The Harford Family House, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019