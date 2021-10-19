The Power of the Purse Auction is underway to help support homeless families in Harford County

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford Family House has kicked off its annual Power of the Purse Virtual Auction to help support homeless families with children in Harford County. You can bid on hundreds of new and used designer handbags now through 8P.M. on Halloween.

Many of the purses now available feature fun themes and are stuffed with goodies to help entice bidders to support the cause. All proceeds will be given to The Harford Family House to support its services that are in high demand during the pandemic.

If you are interested in bidding on one of the many designer handbags, click here to browse the auction. To learn more about The Harford Family House, click here.