The Miracle League of Harford County offers people of all abilities the chance to play baseball

FOREST HILL, HARFORD COUNTY — The Miracle League of Harford County is giving people of all abilities the chance to play baseball. It was founded by Tom Walls, President of Plaza Ford, whose heart is touched every time he sees players take the field. "The motto for the National Organization Miracle League is every child deserves a chance to

play in the national pastime baseball and we just felt that we could do that we've been blessed in our lives," Walls said.

Every player in the league gets up to bat and can even have a buddy by their side as they run bases and are cheered on my fans in the stands. The specially designed field, bases and dugouts are completely flat so it is incredibly accessible and gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy the game.

The experience is free for players and would not be possible without generous contributions from the community. If you would like to donate or sign up to play or volunteer in The Miracle League of Harford County, click here.

Games are scheduled for June 16 and June 26 and will be held every Saturday starting in September through early November. The field is located in the Schucks Road Sports Complex near Harford Community College in Bel Air.

