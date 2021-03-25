Menu

The Maryland Zoo is offering yoga sessions at penguin, lion and elephant exhibits

Posted at 7:00 AM, Mar 25, 2021
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is now offering yoga at some of its most popular exhibits. You can strike a pose at Penguin Coast and the lion habitat before the zoo opens. There is also an opportunity to do yoga at Elephant Overlook after zoo hours.

The sixty minute sessions are available for beginner and intermediate yoga lovers and cost $25 a class. There is a $10 discount for zoo members. Participants will be given photo opportunities with one of the zoo's animal ambassadors after each session.

If you are interested in doing yoga at the Maryland Zoo, register here: https://www.marylandzoo.org/event_series/yoga-at-the-zoo/

