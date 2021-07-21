The Maryland SPCA partners with PetSmart Charities for special kitten adoption event

COLUMBIA, HOWARD COUNTY — The Maryland SPCA has partnered with Petsmart Charities for National Adoption Week. The shelter is hosting events Wednesday, July 21 through Sunday, 25 at PetSmart in Columbia. Its mobile RV will be parked outside of the store and will have 80 kittens ready for adoption aboard.

Adoptions cost $125 and will be on a first come first serve basis.

You can simply apply in person an can leave with a kitten that day. Adopted kittens will be spayed or neutered and will have all necessary shots. Adopters will receive a $300 coupon book.

If you are interested in adding a kitten to your family, the event will be held at Petsmart on Snowden Square Drive in Columbia on Thursday and Friday from 4-7P.M. and on the weekend from 12 to 4P.M. For more information on The Maryland SPCA, click here.