BALTIMORE — The Maryland SPCA has kicked off its 6th Annual Kitten Shower to raise money for the shelter's foster program and recruit new foster parents.

It is flooding its social media accounts with special kitten stories this week and hopes the effort will raise awareness of its need of foster parents. The Maryland SPCA takes in hundreds of kittens every breeding season.

To learn more about the foster program or donate to The Maryland SPCA, click here.