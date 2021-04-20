The Maryland Horse Foundation plans to open library and education center in historic Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Maryland Horse Foundation plans to open a horse library and education center in historic Reisterstown by the end of 2021. It will be the first of its kind and will honor the horse industry that plays a huge role in Maryland's economy.

The new library and education center will be located in a renovated building on Main Street, just up the hill from some of the state's most famous horse farms. It will feature memorabilia, rotating exhibits and focus on a variety of sports, including flat racing, steeplechasing, polo and more. The project hopes to strengthen the horse industry and become a hub for equine lovers, new riders and students.

The Maryland Horse Library and Education Center is still in need of one million dollars in funding. To donate or learn more about the project, click here.