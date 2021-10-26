The Maryland Food Bank invites companies to participate in its Pack To Give event

BALTIMORE — With the holidays approaching, The Maryland Food Bank needs support more than ever. It is inviting companies to participate in its annual Pack To Give event on November 5 at Guinness Brewery. Corporate volunteers will help pack more than 25,000 meals to help families in need this holiday season.

The Maryland Food Bank also invites you to host your very own virtual food drive. You can sign up online and help feed the hungry in just a few easy clicks. "You can raise funds that will help us purchase food at wholesale cost instead of you having to go out and get the canned food or shelf stabled items, which are probably more expensive these days. It's a really great option. You can send links to people, raise awareness, raise funds and it will allow us the ability to purchase more food," Elise Krikau, Senior Vice President of Development at The Maryland Food Bank said.

If you or your company is interested in signing up for Pack To Give or would like to start a virtual food drive, click here for more information.