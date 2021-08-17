The Magic Yarn Project seeks volunteers to make princess and superhero wigs for critically ill kids

HOWARD COUNTY — The Magic Yarn Project is a nationwide non-profit that makes special wigs for critically ill children. Every handmade piece gives a child the opportunity to forget about treatment and just be a regular kid.

The Magic Yarn Project runs solely on donations and has distributed more than 30,000 wigs to kids across the country. The organization's Howard County division has made over 400 wigs to brighten some of the darkest days for children battling cancer and other serious conditions. It supports a variety of local organizations including The Casey Cares Foundation

and The Ronald McDonald House.

The non-profit is always looking for volunteers. If you like to crochet or are available to simply cut the yarn for the wigs, your assistance is greatly appreciated. To learn more about The Magic Yarn Project, click here. More information can also be found on Facebook.