The Lord Baltimore Hotel invites you to participate in its annual couture tree decorating contest

BALTIMORE — The Lord Baltimore Hotel is getting into the holiday spirit as it launches its annual Couture Tree Decorating Contest. You are invited you to get creative and join in on the fun!

If you would like to participate, you have until November 5 to design a tree and submit your entry. You can enter the tree in the individual category or represent a non-profit organization.

The public will have the opportunity to view and vote for their tree on the hotel's Facebook page from December 1-14. Prizes of $500 will be given to the best decorators of each category.

For more information on The Lord Baltimore Hotel's contest, email ljohnson@lordbaltimorehotel.com.