The Inner Harbor Ice Rink opens tomorrow in downtown Baltimore

INNER HARBOR, BALTIMORE — The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will return to downtown Baltimore this year. It will open this Friday, November 12 at 5P.M. The rink was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic but will be open daily this holiday season for visitors to enjoy.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore will offer free ice skating and skate rentals to the first one hundred children at Friday's opening. General admission will cost $10 for adults and $9 for children, senior citizens, and military members. Skate rentals cost $4. Kids under 9-years-old must be accompanied by an adult on the ice and skaters must be at least 4-years-old.

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will be open through through January 17, 2022. It is located atop the Amphitheater at 201 E. Pratt Street. For more information on the rink, click here.