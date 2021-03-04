The Harford Family House hosts Off The Street Sleep Out to support the homeless community

HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford Family House is hosting a Off The Streets Sleep Out on Friday, March 12 to raise awareness of homelessness. All Marylanders are invited to forgo their bed for one night and find an alternative place to sleep. The shelter recommends selecting a safe space like in your backyard, garage, even inside on the floor.

The event's purpose is not to pretend you are homeless but to better understand the difficulties plaguing many members of the community.

The shelter encourages neighborhoods, youth groups, athletic teams and businesses to participate. There is a $25 participation fee per person. All proceeds will be given to The Harford Family House, the largest shelter for homeless families with children living in Harford County.

To learn more about the shelter and its upcoming sleep out, go to https://harfordfamilyhouse.org/.