The Harbor Harvest Fall Children's Festival is coming to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The 14th annual Harbor Harvest Fall Children's Festival is coming to Baltimore on October 24. It will be held once again at Baltimore's Rash Field and will bring a little bit of country life to the city.

The festival will feature a hay maze, petting zoo, crafts, a pumpkin patch and more! Most activities are free to enjoy. There will be a small fee for the pony rides and the trackless train. Proceeds will benefit children's programming at the new Rash Field that is slated to open on November 6.

For more information on the Harbor Harvest Fall Children's Festival, click here.