The Graham Equestrian Center invites you to a free Horse Discovery Day this Saturday

GLEN ARM, BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Graham Equestrian Center is sharing its passion for horses with the community in a free open house this weekend. The Horse Discovery Day is this Saturday, April 3 and gives you the opportunity to tour the center's 20-acre facility bordering Gunpowder State Park. Attendees can meet and groom the horses, ask experts questions, and hike and picnic on the grounds.

This event is just one of many ways the Graham Equestrian Center uses its passion to educate others. In addition to riding lessons, it provides tours to girl and boy scout groups and veterans at Station North. It also offers workforce training for neurodivergent teenagers and adults.

If you would like to attend the upcoming Horse Discovery Day, it begins at 11A.M. The Graham Equestrian Center is located at 10301 Harford Road in Glen Arm, just two miles off of Interstate 695. Click here to register for the event.