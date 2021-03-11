The Casey Cares Foundation is collecting new pajamas to donate to critically ill children in Maryland

ELLICOTT CITY, HOWARD COUNTY — The Casey Cares Foundation has kicked off its biggest pj party of the year! The non-profit is collecting brand new pajamas for critically ill children living in Maryland.

Casey Cares hopes to donate 20,000 pairs of pajamas to kids in 2021, along with movie gift cards. The foundation hopes you'll consider hosting a virtual pajama drive on April 16 which is National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day. Schools, businesses, places of worship, sports teams are invited to participate.

If you would like to donate pajamas, they can be delivered to Casey Cares' office at 7100 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 155 in Columbia. Donations can also be made through an Amazon wishlist. For more information on The Casey Cares Foundation's pajama fundraiser, go to https://www.caseycares.org/events/caseycaresbiggestpjparty.