The Baltimore Ravens select School of the Cathedral students as winners of Black History Month essay contest

BALTIMORE — Congratulations are in order for students that won the Baltimore Ravens Inaugural Black History Month Essay Contest. Students had to write about an African American, past or present, who has made a positive impact on the community. The theme of the contest was to celebrate, motivate and inspire.

Two students at The School of Cathedral took home top honors in the middle school division. Sixth grader Sutton won the grand prize for her essay on poet Amanda Gorman. She won a Ravens jersey and four tickets to an upcoming game. Seventh grader Leo came in second place for his paper honoring Carla Hayden. He was awarded an autographed football.

