The AmeriGroup Foundation donates $40k to support The Maryland Food Bank's Pantry On To Go

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Food Bank has received a $40,000 donaation from The AmeriGroup Foundation. The funding will help support the food bank's On The Go initiative, a program that has provided

more than 90,000 meals to families over the past year.

"We are just so humbled by the amount of support we have received this past year. Amerigroup really stepped up to support our pandemic efforts. Obviously since March 2020,

it's been a bit of whirlwind at the food bank. The need for food assistance has been so high that we predict that one in three Marylanders is currently food insecure. These Pantry On To Go events have really helped us supplement our other agencies that provide food and have been a key part of our pandemic response this year," Elise Krikau, Senior Vice President of Development at The Maryland Food Bank, said.

There are thousands of mobile pantries now serving under served communities across Maryland.