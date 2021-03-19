The 8th Annual Amanda Hichkad walk, cake & cornhole competition planned to support Cancer LifeNet program

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center is inviting you to take part in the 8th Annual Amanda Hitchkad CCA Celebration Walk on Saturday, May 15. It was created in memory of Amanda Hitchkad of Bel Air and honors, celebrates and remembers others in the community affected by cancer.

The walk will be held virtually this year and is raising money for the hospital's Cancer Lifenet program. It provides free services to cancer patients living in Cecil and Harford counties.

In person events are also being held to support Cancer Lifenet. Volun-Teen, a local non-profit, has organized a cornhole tournament on Sunday, April 25 at

Shamrock Park in Bel Air. The organization is also hosting Cakes for a Cause, a play off of the Neflix show, Nailed It. Bakers will be given a recipe and try their best to replicate a professional pastry chef's finished cake. To register for the Volun-Teen events, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090445acaa2ba75-toss.

Proceeds will be given to the Cancer Lifenet program. The Amanda Hitchkad Celebration Walk has raised nearly $800k to support cancer patients since 2014. To register for the walk, go to http://givetoday.uchfoundation.org/site/TR/Events/General?pg=entry&fr_id=1150.