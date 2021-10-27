The 7th Annual Stars, Stripes and Chow chili competition will help support homeless veterans

BALTIMORE — The 7th Annual Stars, Stripes and Chow is an upcoming chili competion that will help support homeless veterans in Maryland. It is being held on Saturday, November 6 at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

A fifty dollar ticket includes all you can eat chili from the six teams competing in the event, as well as food and drinks from a variety of food trucks. There will also be a fun kids zone with caricature artists, cupcake decorating and a visit from Ferrets and Friends.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be given to The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program that helps homeless veterans with substance abuse get on the road to recovery. For more information on the services that The Baltimore Station provides, click here.

The Stars, Stripes and Chow chili cook-off will be held again on November 6, from 1 to 4:30P.M. Tickets can be purchased here.

