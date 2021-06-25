Teen with brain cancer wins culinary scholarship from Raddish Kids

LAUREL, PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Mia Gonzales Jackson, 16, of Laurel found her passion for cooking after being diagnosed with brain cancer six years ago. She is able expand her skills in the kitchen thanks to a recent culinary scholarship she won from Raddish Kids, a cooking club for children that sends monthly recipes and cooking utensils.

Mia is thrilled with the scholarship that awarded her a Raddish Kids subscription, $500 for groceries, and a year supply of butter. She is excited to make new recipes for her family and hopes to share meals with friends in the future.

Mia will begin a third round of chemotherapy in July. We wish her the very best as she continues her fight to beat cancer.

