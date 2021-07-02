Watch
T. Rowe Price hosts forum to support non-profits focused on racial equity

Posted at 6:45 AM, Jul 02, 2021
BALTIMORE — Since 2015, T. Rowe Price has awarded $5.5 million in grants to support organizations focused on racial equity and racial justice. It is now partnering with Business Volunteers Maryland to help local non-profits run by people of color.

Four organizations were selected to participate in a Skill Connect Scope-a-thon. Businesses included Community Law in Action, The Food Project, Infinite Schools Connect, and Parity Baltimore Inc. Volunteers offered expertise and ideas to help the non-profits navigate through business challenges.

T. Rowe Price and Business Volunteers Maryland look forward to planning more events like this in the future to help strengthen the community. If your business or organization is interested in hosting a forum similar to the Skill Connect Scope-a-thon, click here.

