Students at St. Philip Neri School make blankets for the homeless community and newborns at Mercy Medical Center

Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Students at St. Philip Neri School created the Love From Warmth committee to help people in need. They are making fleece blankets for the homeless community and will distribute their final batch to Patapsco Avenue on April 6.

The project was inspired by a Girl Scout troop that several students belong to and has turned into a class wide effort. Over the past few months, students have made 84 blankets. As the weather warms up, the committee will begin making weather for babies at Mercy Medical Center.

